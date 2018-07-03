OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Parents of those killed in a Northern California warehouse fire say they’re disappointed by the prison sentences expected for two men charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Derick Almena’s attorney, Tony Serra, says his client and the other defendant, Max Harris, will plead guilty in exchange for prison terms of less than 10 years each in a plea deal expected to be announced Tuesday.

David Gregory’s 20-year-old daughter, Michela Gregory, was among the victims. He tells the San Francisco Chronicle that he was shocked and disappointed by the short sentences. He says he would have preferred a trial.

Sami Kopelman, mother of 34-year-old victim Edmond Lapine, says she also thinks the sentences are too lenient.

Kopelman tells the East Bay Times that she would have liked to see each defendant get 36 years in prison.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)