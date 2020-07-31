‘Please don’t plant them’: Baker issues warning to Mass. residents who received suspicious seeds

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker issued a warning Thursday about suspicious seeds that have been getting sent to Massachusetts residents and several others across the country.

Baker urged those who receive a package of seeds, which officials say appear to be coming from China, not to plant them.

“These seeds, if planted, are thought to be for invasive plant species that could be very harmful to our environment,” he said. “We don’t believe they’re harmful to humans, but please don’t plant them. If you receive one of these packages, please report it to the Mass. Department of Agriculture.”

The Department of Agriculture has created a form for people who have gotten unsolicited package of seeds.

Recipients are told to mail the seeds and all packaging, including the mailing address, to USDA APHIS PPQ, 97 Barnes Road Unit 200, Wallingford, CT 06492, for identification and processing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)