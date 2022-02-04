DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Ice caused issues on more than just Massachusetts roadways Friday evening.

The messy mixture of rain, ice and snow disabled a Red Line train that was heading southbound toward the North Quincy station around 5:20 p.m., according to a post on the MBTA’s Twitter page.

Shuttle buses were called in to get the large number of commuters from the JFK UMass station to Braintree and all the stops in between.

Those waiting for their rides say this has happened so many times since the start of September that they have had enough.

“Please. Please fix this,” one woman said. “We are really tired.

It is unclear when the tracks will be cleared and regular Red Line service will resume.

