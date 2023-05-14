BOSTON (WHDH) - A massive police presence will continue its search this morning on Castle Island in South Boston for a missing 4-year-old boy with autism who was last seen playing at a park there on Sunday.

The mother of Mohemed Fofena, who is nonverbal, made a desperate plea to anyone who may know where her son is. “Please help me,” she said as police prepared to resume the search. Mohemed was last seen around 7 p.m.

State police and other emergency responders could be seen using flashlights, boats, and a helicopter to search the area for Mohemed late into the night on Sunday.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox