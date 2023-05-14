BOSTON (WHDH) - A massive police presence will continue its search this morning on Castle Island in South Boston for a missing 4-year-old boy with autism who was last seen playing at a park there on Sunday.
The mother of Mohemed Fofena, who is nonverbal, made a desperate plea to anyone who may know where her son is. “Please help me,” she said as police prepared to resume the search. Mohemed was last seen around 7 p.m.
State police and other emergency responders could be seen using flashlights, boats, and a helicopter to search the area for Mohemed late into the night on Sunday.
No additional information was immediately available.
