BOSTON (WHDH) - A massive police presence will continue its search this morning on Castle Island for a missing 4-year-old South Boston boy with autism who was is nonverbal and was last seen playing at a park there Sunday evening.

The distraught mother of Mohemed Fofena made a desperate plea Monday morning to anyone who may know where her son is. “Please help me,” she said as police prepared to resume their search. Mohemed was last seen around 7 p.m.

Mohemed’s mother says her father called her while she was at work to let her know he had lost sight of him and was calling 911 for help.

He was last seen wearing blue shoes, blue pants, and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

State police and other emergency responders could be seen using flashlights, boats, and a helicopter to search the area for Mohemed late into the night on Sunday. The search is set to resume this morning.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call state police.

UPDATE 1–Missing child is a 4-year-old boy from South Boston. https://t.co/VP4L5N4UDN — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 15, 2023

MSP, along w/ @bostonpolice @MAEnviroPolice @BostonFire & @BOSTON_EMS are searching for a missing child on Castle Island and in the surrounding ocean. Patrols, MSP Marine Unit, Dive Team and Air Wing are on scene. We will update when more info is available. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 15, 2023

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)