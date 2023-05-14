BOSTON (WHDH) - A large state police and Coast Guard presence resumed its search this morning on Castle Island for a missing 4-year-old South Boston boy with autism who was is nonverbal and was last seen playing at a park there Sunday evening.

The distraught mother of Mohemed Fofena made a desperate plea Monday morning to anyone who may know where her son is. “Please help me,” she said to the media members gathered as police officers nearby prepared to resume their search. Mohemed was last seen around 7 p.m.

“My father called me he said, … ‘I’m not seeing Mohemed, I checked everywhere, I’m not seeing Mohemed,'” his mother said while recalling the moment her father called her at work to let her know he had lost sight of him and was calling 911 for help.

Mohemed was last seen wearing blue shoes, blue pants, and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

State police and other emergency responders could be seen using flashlights, boats, and a helicopter to search the area late into the night on Sunday.

Anyone with information about Mohemed’s whereabouts is urged to call state police.

‼️ The search has officially resumed for 4-year-old Mohemed Fofena this morning. @7News https://t.co/PHHKozpEbZ — Sam Bleiweis (@SamBleiweisTV) May 15, 2023

UPDATE 2-Search operations around and off Castle Island are resuming for missing 4-year-old Mohemed Fofena (pictured). He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and blue footwear when last seen. Anyone who sees Mohemed or has info about him should call 911 immediately. https://t.co/S0ptzSJy2m pic.twitter.com/ZoJpkWsUIX — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 15, 2023

#BREAKING: This is 4-year-old Mohemed Fofena.



He went missing in South Boston last night off Castle Island.



We just spoke with his mother, who shared these photos with us.



She says he has sickle cell disease and autism and doesn’t speak. @7News pic.twitter.com/XPWdLg7UQV — Sam Bleiweis (@SamBleiweisTV) May 15, 2023

UPDATE 1–Missing child is a 4-year-old boy from South Boston. https://t.co/VP4L5N4UDN — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 15, 2023

MSP, along w/ @bostonpolice @MAEnviroPolice @BostonFire & @BOSTON_EMS are searching for a missing child on Castle Island and in the surrounding ocean. Patrols, MSP Marine Unit, Dive Team and Air Wing are on scene. We will update when more info is available. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 15, 2023

