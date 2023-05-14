UPDATE: Authorities say the body of a 4-year-old boy from South Boston who was reported missing over the weekend has been found.

The latest information can be found here.

Originally posted on Monday, May 15, at 5:26 a.m.

BOSTON (WHDH) – A massive search operation resumed on Castle Island Monday morning as authorities continued to search for a missing 4-year-old South Boston boy, who officials say has autism and is nonverbal.

The distraught mother of Mohamed Abou Fofana (initially reported by authorities as “Mohemed Fofena”) made a desperate plea to anyone who may know where her son is, who was last seen playing at a park on Castle Island Sunday evening around 7 p.m.

“Please help me,” Matenjay Fofana said to the media members gathered as police officers nearby prepared to resume their search.

“My father called me he said, … ‘I’m not seeing Mohamed, I checked everywhere, I’m not seeing Mohamed,'” she said while recalling the moment her father called her at work, telling her that he had lost sight of the 4 year old and was calling 911 for help.

Mohamed was last seen wearing blue shoes, blue pants, and a gray hooded sweatshirt, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police, firefighters and other emergency responders could be seen using flashlights, boats, and a helicopter to search the area late into the night on Sunday.

By 10 a.m. on Monday, divers were entering the water as operations got back into full-swing, with MSP and both Boston FD and PD dive teams taking part in the search.

According to authorities, divers were conducting an underwater “line search” along the length of the Castle Island sea wall, as well as out to a distance of 150 yards offshore.

According to an MSP spokesperson, state police detectives have reviewed camera footage provided by the Department of Conservation and Recreation “with the goal of determining Mohamed’s potential route of travel from the playground area, and are undertaking other investigative actions.”

“No potential reasons for Mohammed’s disappearance [have] been ruled out at this time,” said spokesman David Procopio.

Ground search operations also continued Monday, with at least four MSP K9 teams called in, in addition to both the MSP Air Wing and United States Coast Guard providing search support by air, along with a Boston Fire Department drone team.

The entire section of Castle Island remains closed off to the public as search efforts continue. Fofana’s mother remained nearby, along with other bystanders, which included Boston City Councilor Erin Murphy who offered Matenjay Fofana whatever support she could.

“She’s in shock and just keeps calling out his name and just hoping,” Murphy said. “I don’t want to give her any false hope – but I am saying to her that we’re here. I don’t know what you give a mom who’s son is lost.”

Anyone with information about Mohamed’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or state police.

‼️ The search has officially resumed for 4-year-old Mohemed Fofena this morning. @7News https://t.co/PHHKozpEbZ — Sam Bleiweis (@SamBleiweisTV) May 15, 2023

UPDATE 2-Search operations around and off Castle Island are resuming for missing 4-year-old Mohemed Fofena (pictured). He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and blue footwear when last seen. Anyone who sees Mohemed or has info about him should call 911 immediately. https://t.co/S0ptzSJy2m pic.twitter.com/ZoJpkWsUIX — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 15, 2023

#BREAKING: This is 4-year-old Mohemed Fofena.



He went missing in South Boston last night off Castle Island.



We just spoke with his mother, who shared these photos with us.



She says he has sickle cell disease and autism and doesn’t speak. @7News pic.twitter.com/XPWdLg7UQV — Sam Bleiweis (@SamBleiweisTV) May 15, 2023

