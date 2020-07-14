Plow crew removes hail from Maine car dealership after powerful thunderstorms move through region

(WHDH) — A car dealership in Maine looked like it was covered in snow after strong thunderstorms dumped hail on some parts of the region on Tuesday.

Photos that were taken at Marc Motors Nissan in Sanford showed a thick coating of hail in the parking lot and around the property.

Crews were called in to plow away the hail after the storms passed through.

No additional information was immediately available.

