Plow driver who crashed in Stoughton dies from injuries

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A plow driver who veered off the road and crashed in Stoughton on Wednesday morning has died from his injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Park and Turnpike streets around 10:30 a.m. found a Ford pickup truck with an attached plow that had gone over a stonewall behind a Citgo gas station, according to the Stoughton Police Department.

The driver, 57-year-old Ioannis Asaridis, was taken to a Boston hospital, where he died overnight.

No additional information was immediately available.

State police detectives are assisting Stoughton police with the investigation, according to David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Stoughton Police Update: plow operator Ioannis Asaridis 57, involved in crash yesterday behind his gas station, has died #7news pic.twitter.com/sGsWjsm6pu — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 12, 2019

