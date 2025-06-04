DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read and her legal team walked into Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham Wednesday for her murder retrial, a day after requesting the judge declare a mistrial over a question asked by the prosecutor.

Judge Beverly Cannone rejected the defense’s request Tuesday. The situation played out in court when special prosecutor Hank Brennan asked a witness about the absence of dog DNA on Boston police officer John O’Keefe’s clothes.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by hitting him with her SUV. Prosecutors say she left him to die in the snow outside a home in Canton. Her lawyers argue she is being framed in a police coverup.

The first trial ended in a hung jury.

Retired doctor and pathologist Marie Russell testified that she believes a dog caused the wounds on O’Keefe’s arm. A witness in Read’s first trial testified that she found no dog DNA on O’Keefe’s punctured sweatshirt, but that witness was not called in this trial.

Brennan argued his question was fair game because the defense brought up dog DNA in a pretrial hearing. Cannone agreed.

Dighton Police Sgt. Nick Barros also took the stand Tuesday. He helped investigators tow Read’s SUV to the Canton Police Department.

On Wednesday, a plow driver who drove by the scene in January 2022 is set to testify.

