FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The plows at the Framingham Department of Public Works were loaded up and ready to head out Saturday night as a fast-moving storm system is expected to dump up to 8 inches of snow across the state.

Public works officials are preparing for a busy night of treating and clearing roads and Bob Lewis says the timing of the storm is working in the favor of road crews.

“The stars couldn’t align any better for us,” he said. “The timing of this storm, coming in after midnight … If we stay ahead of it, we’ll be in good shape.”

The city will have 86 workers and 36 contractors working overnight. Some will be new, but Mayor Charles Sisitsky says he believes they’ll be ready.

“We’ve had a few smaller storms, even though we have a lot of new people who don’t have a lot of experience … I have high confidence they’re going to do a good job,” he said.

Lewis said hospitals will be the priority and having the storm arrive early Sunday morning means they can work on roads before working on city buildings and schools.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)