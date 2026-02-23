WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A plow truck got stuck in a sinkhole in Winthrop on Monday after a water main break caused the road to collapse.

The incident on Marshall Street caused the back wheel of the truck to become stuck.

Residents are being urged to limit water use while multiple water main breaks are repaired.

