STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - Stow firefighters worked to extinguish a burning plow on Sunday morning.

Heavy flames and thick black smoke rose into the air as fire crews worked to quell the blaze, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

No one was injured.

Stow Fire and Police on scene of a plow truck that caught fire. No injuries. #allwasok pic.twitter.com/5MDECnNgad — STOW PUBLIC SAFETY (@stwpublicsafety) January 20, 2019

