BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A plow skid off the road and hit a gas main, causing a gas leak in Brockton on Sunday.

The incident occurred at a Columbia Gas site on Oak Hill Way.

Commuter rail service in both directions was shut down but is now up and running.

Crews are still on scene working to get the gas shut off.

