BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A plow truck struck a gas main in Beverly early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the crash by the Whole Foods shopping plaza on Brimbal Avenue shut down the area as they made repairs, the Beverly Fire Department said.

The scene has since cleared.

Officials did not say if anyone was injured.

