HUBBARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A plow truck overturned in Hubbardston as a winter storm created slick driving conditions Friday morning.

The crash happened on Williamsville Road between Kruse and Burnshirt roads.

The operator did not sustain any injuries, according to fire officials.

The Hubbardston Fire Department is urging people to stay off the roadways as the storm continues to move through the area.

If you don’t need to be on the roads this morning please stay home. Williamsville Road between Kruse and Burnshirt Roads is currently closed while an overturned plow truck is being removed. Thankfully there were no injuries to the operator pic.twitter.com/0eK7CE5dl4 — Hubbardston Fire Dept (@HubbFire) February 25, 2022

