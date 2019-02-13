Plow truck slams into NH toll booth, knocks it from its base

DOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A toll booth on a highway in Dover, New Hampshire, was knocked from its base early Wednesday when it was struck by a plow truck that was clearing snow and ice, officials said.

Troopers responding to Route 16 for a report of a collision at the Dover Toll Plaza about 5:30 a.m. found a New Hampshire Department of Transportation plow truck that had crashed into a toll booth on the northbound side of the highway, according to state police.

The impact of the crash caused the toll booth to become dislodged from its base, resulting in the closure of two E-ZPass lanes for a period of time, officials said.

The driver, 48-year-old Kenneth Boston, of Rochester, was not injured.

The toll booth was unoccupied at the time. It has since been realigned.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Trooper Nathan Sleight at 603-679-3333.

