Plows working to keep roads clear of snow across Bay State

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of pieces of road-clearing equipment have been deployed in an effort to keep the roadways safe amid a major winter storm.

The Department of Transportation deployed 647 pieces of equipment Wednesday night to pre-treat the roads and clear them of snow.

Plow drivers are still going strong Thursday morning as the snow continues to fall.

Now up to 647 pieces of equipment. https://t.co/zFje3DxG3C — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 17, 2020

