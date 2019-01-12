Plum Island community rallying for family who lost house to fire

NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a blaze that broke out inside a home on Plum Island on Saturday night.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on 10th Street spent more than an hour working to extinguish the flames in frigid temperatures.

The homeowner says the blaze began as a grease fire.

Heather MacDonald, the owner’s daughter, is trying to wrap her head around the destruction.

“All of my memories happened in this house,” MacDonald said. “And all I have is the clothes on my body.”

MacDonald said her grandfather built the house on the island three decades ago.

Now, the community is rallying around the MacDonalds by donating to a GoFundMe page aimed to help get the family back on their feet.

“They literally just lost everything, absolutely everything,’ said Sammy Phillips, the GoFundMe page creator. “Anything will help.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)