NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Newburyport Fire Department said a Plum Island house fire may have been caused by the resident’s holiday décor.

Firefighters responded to the fire Thursday night. Authorities said when they arrived on scene they saw flames coming from a Christmas tree in the home’s living room.

The person living in the home and her dog both got out safely.

Fire officials are reminding residents to water their trees and not to plug lights into an extension cord.

