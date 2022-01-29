NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Plum Island residents are dealing with rising tides as well as heavy snow during Saturday’s storm.

Some residents evacuated the island but others are hunkering down and hoping a new rock wall will help prevent flooding.

“Either way we’re going to get water at the bottom of 73rd and 75th streets, we’re just going to keep our fingers crossed that we’ll get through the next few hours,” said Mayor Sean Reardon.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)