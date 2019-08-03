MARION, MASS. (WHDH) - The Plymouth County Mosquito Control will be spraying Marion on Monday.

The spraying will occur between 2 a.m. and a half-hour before sunrise, according to the Health Director for the Marion-Rochester Health District.

Residents are urged to keep their windows closed during this time.

The Health Director for the Marion-Rochester Health District continues to work closely with the MDPH and other agencies.

