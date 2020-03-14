Plymouth distillery switches from hard stuff to hand sanitizer

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth distillery is pitching in to prevent the coronavirus from spreading by brewing up its own hand sanitizer.

Dirty Water Distillery has made six gallons of the sanitizer, and customers can stop by the company and fill up their own bottles.

The distillery said workers made the hand sanitizer according to guidelines from the World Health Organization.

