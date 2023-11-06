A family from Plymouth has escaped the ongoing fighting in Gaza, according to a relative.

The father, mother and three children were visiting Gaza when the war between Israel and Hamas broke out last month.

The family crossed into Egypt Monday afternoon and is expected to remain in the country for at least 72 hours before they begin making their way back to Massachusetts.

Developments this week come a matter of days after another local family made their way out of Gaza last Thursday.

The Okal family, from Medway, had been stranded in Gaza for several weeks with limited power, food and water. Family attorney Sammy S. Nabulsi said the Okals were “so happy to be out” after they successfully crossed the Gaza/Egypt border.

While fighting continued, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said hundreds of Americans and their family members remained stuck in Gaza as of last Tuesday, according to CNN.

