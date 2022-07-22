PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth family was displaced by a two-alarm house fire Friday night, according to the Plymouth Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to 2 Thompson Cir. after receiving multiple 911 calls about a house on fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters said they observed a heavy fire coming from an attached garage with flames extending to the house.

According to the Fire Department, a second alarm was called due to the heat to bring in additional firefighters to provide relief.

“I want to commend our firefighters who helped to quickly get this fire under control in extreme heat conditions,” Plymouth Fire Department Chief Neil Foley said. “It isn’t easy working in these conditions, and they did a great job. We are glad that no one was injured, and the family was able to all make it out safely.”

After the fire got extinguished, firefighters remained on the scene for a couple of hours to take care of any hot spots.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

