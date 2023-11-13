PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth family is finally heading home after spending weeks stuck in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The Shafai family is due to arrive back in Massachusetts on Tuesday and family members are sharing their harrowing story.

Hani Shafai says his brother, his sister-in-law and their three children managed to escape into Egypt last Monday.

“It took about 12 hours to cross the borders and get their paperwork processed and then 12 hours to cross Sinai,” he said, adding that a young child had to be treated by paramedics when they arrived.

He still worries for his extended family in Gaza, Shafai said.

“It’s sad to see that happen, it’s a very ugly situation and hopefully things will end soon for the sake of all the people involved because you hate see any loss of innocent lives on either side.”

He went on the thank the federal government and their friends in Massachusetts in helping them get home.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)