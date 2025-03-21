PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Plymouth Fire Department has added a new four-legged member to the crew.

Rio, a 19-month-old black lab, will serve as a certified comfort dog to Plymouth firefighters. She will also serve as an ambassador for the town, visiting schools and events, and providing support for those in need.

Rio was donated at no cost to the town by Puppies Behind Bars, a non-profit organization in New York that trains incarcerated people to raise service dogs for veterans, police officers, and first responders.

The fire department also received $5,000 in grant funding from the Plymouth Country District Attorney’s office for the pup’s food costs and medical expenses.

