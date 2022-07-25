PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Plymouth Fire Department put out an engine compartment fire about a party boat Monday morning during an event, according to the department.

At about 10:30 a.m., the Plymouth Harbormaster reporter an engine compartment fire aboard one of Captain John Boats’ vessels. The Plymouth Harbormaster and U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene about two miles off the Plymouth coast.

Over 50 people were on board during the fire, which was quickly extinguished by the crew. The boat’s two engines became disabled during the fire, so a local company towed the boat back to shore. Once on land, Plymouth Fire extinguished the remaining flames. The department is still investigating the fire alongside the U.S. Coast Guard’s Investigations team.

