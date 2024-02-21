PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth firefighter who has been placed on leave amid allegations that he secretly videotaped his ex-girlfriend naked with another man and shared the video with his coworkers appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

Investigators said the videotaping happened inside the Plymouth home where 32-year-old Richard Pimental used to live with his ex.

Investigators claim Pimental moved out but hid a camera in an alarm clock on a bedside table. Investigators said he also disguised a camera as a charger plugged into a wall outlet.

Like a “nanny cam,” the cameras in this case were reportedly accessed remotely.

Police said Pimental recorded the two nude people on Sept. 20.

In early October, court documents reveal Pimental’s ex discovered the hidden cameras and confronted Pimental.

Documents say the victim told detectives Pimental “denied the items being secret cameras and called her delusional from working so much.”

Court paperwork reveals Pimental shared the video with two other colleagues.

When one of those colleagues was questioned, that person told police Pimental had cameras on a shed and in a tree outside the house for protection.

Paperwork continues, saying “he was going to put up an extra camera (the victim) didn’t know about as he suspected she was sleeping with other firefighters in the house.”

The town of Plymouth in a statement confirmed Pimental was placed on leave on Nov. 22 “after being charged criminally in an off-duty matter.”

The town did not share additional information about allegations against Pimental but said he will remain on leave pending the results of court proceedings and an investigation being conducted by “an outside, independent agency.”

The town said Pimental had been a member of the Plymouth Fire Department since 2018.

