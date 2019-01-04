Plymouth firefighters battle blaze in own station

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Plymouth firefighters battled a blaze in their own station on New Year’s Eve.

“It was a good shock, you know. The last thing you expect as a firefighter is having your own fire truck catch on fire in the fire station,” said firefighter Trevor Nadile.

The crew at the Manomet fire station had just returned a little before midnight.

“We just went back upstairs to get settled in for the night, and the next thing we know our station bells were going off in our own station,” Nadile said.

A battery had short-circuited inside the fire engine, filling the garage with heavy smoke.

“You could kind of start seeing flames coming out,” Nadile said.

To prevent the flames from spreading, Nadile opened the garage door and then jumped inside the burning truck, holding his breath due to all the smoke.

“I didn’t even know if it was going to start, so I gave it shot, and it started right away,” he said.

Nadile drove the fiery truck outside, followed by two other firefighters.

Using another fire truck to battle the blaze would take longer, so they used an extinguisher and a garden hose to put the flame out in minutes.

“There’s no training for what happens when your fire truck catches on fire in a fire station. So you just improvise, but you’ve got the basic knowledge. They all do,” Plymouth Fire Chief Ed Bradley said.

Bradley is proud of his firefighters. He says the quick actions of Nadile and the other firemen saved millions of dollars worth of equipment.

“They always have a backup plan in place to make sure everyone is safe, and in this case, they did that exactly by the book,” Bradley said.

