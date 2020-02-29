Plymouth firefighters battle blaze sparked by oil-soaked rags that spontaneously combusted

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Plymouth fire crews battled a blaze early Saturday morning that officials say was sparked by oil-soaked rags that spontaneously combusted.

Crews responding to a reported building fire on Nautical Way about 2:40 a.m. found heavy black smoke billowing from the home and heavy fire in the basement, according to Plymouth Fire Chief G. Edward Bradley.

An investigation determined that painters who were conducting woodwork in the home and had apparently disposed of their oily rags in a trash bag, and the rags spontaneously combusted, causing an estimated $250,000 in damage to the home.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire was declared under control at 3:50 a.m.

