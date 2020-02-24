Plymouth firefighters repair 9/11 memorial that was destroyed by vandals

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Plymouth banded together Monday morning to repair a 9/11 memorial that was destroyed by vandals over the weekend.

More than 25 Plymouth Fire Local 1768 members pitched in to fix the statue of a policeman, which was found knocked over and broken on the ground next to a beam from one of the twin towers on Sunday, according to law enforcement officials.

“They can knock us down, but we will get back up even stronger. We are firefighters. We never forget,” Plymouth Fire Local 1768 said in a Facebook post.

Former selectman Dick Quintal, who took out a second mortgage to arrange for and build the memorial, said he was hurt by the vandalism.

“First I was angry, then I’m heartbroken,” Quintal said.

The damage came a week after Plymouth Rock and other historical statues around town were damaged by spray-paint.

Board of Selectmen chair Ken Tavares said the town is investigating a possible connection.

Police have not said if the vandalism is related.

