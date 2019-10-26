Plymouth firefighters rescue paraglider stuck in tree

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A paraglider had a rough landing in Plymouth Saturday, needing the fire department to free him after he got caught in a tree.

Firefighters responding to reports of a paraglider stuck in a tree near State Road at 4:15 p.m. found the man 30 feet up, officials said. The man did not have any injuries and was able to talk with the firefighters.

Firefighters used a ladder tower to retrieve the man without any problems, officials said.

