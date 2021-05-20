Plymouth Harbormaster deploys shark tracking buoys ahead of summer season

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Plymouth Harbormaster on Wednesday deployed five more shark-tracking buoys ahead of the summer season, officials said.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy receiver buoys went into the water off the town’s coast, the Harbormaster said in a tweet.

The public can download the Conservancy’s Sharktivity app to track shark data and receive sighting alerts.

@Plymouth_Harbor was able to deploy 5 more @A_WhiteShark receiver buoys yesterday. Please download the @sharktivity app to track the data and notifications. pic.twitter.com/PcGssUw6ot — PlymouthHarbormaster (@Plymouth_Harbor) May 19, 2021

