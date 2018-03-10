PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) – A Plymouth high school teacher is under investigation after students reported a “concerning comment” to the administration on Friday, according to Plymouth Public Schools.

The teacher reportedly made inappropriate comments about a gun he owns.

The school immediately notified police and had students and staff shelter-in-place.

Officials determined there was no threat to the students.

The superintendent issued a statement that reads:

“As shared earlier today, a staff member from Plymouth North is alleged to have made inappropriate remarks regarding a gun that he owns. Plymouth Police was promptly notified and investigated the situation. The teacher was removed from class and immediately put on administrative leave. His employment status is under review. As this matter is the subject of an investigation, we will have no additional comment at this time.”

