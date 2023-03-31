PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A home on Halfway Pond Road in Plymouth is considered “a total loss” following a fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to the scene around 1 a.m. found intense flames tearing through the roof of the home and smoke pouring out of the windows.

Fire Chief Neil Foley says they had difficulty putting out the fire due to a lack of water supply.

“We do not have any hydrants in this area, so it’s a very intensive procedure to be able to provide a water shuttle and establish a water supply here,” Foley said.

Officials say there were 10 people in the home at the time, seven of which live in the home, and they all got out safely. However, two pet rabbits died and one cat is missing.

Crews remained on scene for several hours to monitor hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and is not considered suspicious at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)