PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Lightning struck a Plymouth home, igniting a fire as storms rolled through the region early Thursday afternoon, according to the Plymouth Fire Department.

Shortly before 1 p.m., firefighters responded to a single-story, ranch-style home at 12 Nicholas Ave. after a neighbor called 911 to report the blaze, the fire department said. Crews saw flames and smoke seeping out of the eaves and roofline of the house when they arrived.

Three Plymouth Fire companies quickly extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading any further, the fire department said. Firefighters cut open a ceiling inside the home to make sure the blaze was fully out.

No one was home at the time, but the owners of the house are now displaced due to the smoke and water damage inside, the department said.

The fire remains under investigation by the fire department.

The call for the blaze came shortly after another lightning-induced house fire was reported in Kingston, where two off-duty Duxbury firefighters assisted in notifying first responders.

