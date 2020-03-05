PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Plymouth high school students and their chaperones who recently traveled to Italy are being advised to self-isolate after one student developed flu-like symptoms amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The group visited Milan, Italy during February vacation and one student who went was evaluated at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital late Wednesday evening for flu-like symptoms, Plymouth Public Schools Superintendent Gary Maestas announced.

The student was released and will continue to be monitored, Maestas added.

As a precaution, all students and chaperones who traveled to Italy with the high schools have been asked to stay home and self-isolate.

Plymouth Public Schools has been in contact with their partner school in Milan, which has had no reported cases of coronavirus as of Thursday morning, Maestas said.

“We will continue to work in conjunction with the Plymouth Board of Health, local and state agencies to help guide us through this recent development,” Maestas continued.

Custodial and maintenance staff are continuing to clean and sanitize the buildings.

