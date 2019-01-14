Plymouth man accused of breaking into Braintree bank, leading officers on chase

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WHDH) — A Plymouth man who led officers on a chase after breaking into a Braintree bank has been taken into custody.

An officer responding to reports of a break-in at Envision Bank on Rockdale Street around 2 a.m. saw the door to the ATM slightly open and heard noise coming from inside the bank, police said.

The officer checked the outside of the building as he waited for additional officers to arrive when he allegedly saw 37-year-old Stephen Reddy exit out of one of the bank doors.

Officers began pursuing Reddy, who was eventually apprehended with the assistance of a Braintree police K-9.

Reddy was charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime and breaking into a depository.

