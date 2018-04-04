PLYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) — A Plymouth man is facing charges after police said he used social media and text messages to stalk a woman for more than two years.

Prosecutors said 29-year-old Joseph Kukstis and the victim had been in a relationship.

According to investigators, he sent hundreds of degrading messages, as well as intimate pictures of the woman to others, between September 2015 to October 2017.

If convicted, Kukstis could face up to five years in prison.

