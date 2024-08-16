PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Plymouth man accused of stabbing his father to death was arraigned today at Plymouth District Court.

Matthew Paluzzi, 26, is charged with murdering his father, Anthony Paluzzi, 73, on Thursday at the family’s home in the Manomet neighborhood of Plymouth.

Paluzzi’s mother made a 911 call initiating the homicide investigation when she found her husband stabbed to death.

Massachusetts State Police detained Paluzzi after locating him while driving his car on Route 139 in Hanover. He was then transported by MSP to Plymouth Police Headquarters.

There, he was questioned by homicide detectives at police headquarters and then charged with murder hours later.

Court documents indicate his brother heard him threaten to kill his father at a family party.

This is not the first time Paluzzi has had a run in with the law.

He was on probation at the time of his arrest from another incident in 2020 when he admitted to pulling a gun at a woman at an ATM drive through and said to her, “Do you want to die?”.

Court documents also show his mother noticed a change with him during the last month.

District Attorney Tim Cruz confirmed he has recently been admitted to mental health facilities.

“If somebody is struggling, if someone needs help I would certainly ask family members to go out and get the help that they need,” Cruz said. “I think it’s a terrible situation, I feel bad for the family. I’m hopeful that in this situation as we go forward, people may learn something from this.”

Paluzzi’s attorney filed a not guilty plea on his behalf.

He will be back in court on October 2.

