PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth man was arraigned Monday after police say he opened fire on several houses following an argument at a downtown bar in the early morning hours.

Joshua Fitzgerald, 25, of Plymouth, was charged with multiple counts of assault to murder along with other felony charges

Officers responding to a reported shooting on North Spooner Street around 1:45 a.m. spoke with witnesses who said multiple homes had been hit by gunfire, according to Plymouth police. An investigation determined a bullet went through one home and into the a family room ceiling, multiple bullets hit a second home, and one went through a window.

“Thankfully, none of the many occupants inside were injured,” police wrote in a statement.

According to court documents, Fitzgerald was having drinks at a local bar with friends and a fight started after he began talking badly about one of his friends’ sister, who was also present.

After the siblings left the bar, they continued to receive threatening texts from Fitzgerald, according to court documents.

Then, the two heard the sound of gunfire and realized Fitzgerald was shooting towards the house.

Fitzgerald was arrested on his front porch and allegedly dropped a pistol while trying to walk away from police.

He was arrested on four counts of assault to murder while armed, seven counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, threats to commit murder, destruction of property valued above $1,200 and possession of a Class B drug (cocaine).

