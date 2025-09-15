PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 63-year-old Plymouth man was arrested Sunday after disrupting a vigil for Charlie Kirk, the conservative content creator killed last week in Utah.

Plymouth police arrested the man and charged him with disturbing the peace.

“During the event, the gathering was repeatedly disrupted by a 63-year-old Plymouth man,” police confirmed. “The individual was initially cooperative with officers on scene; however, he continued to re-engage with the group and yelling inflammatory remarks while pacing around participants.”

Police said the prayer vigil, held at the Massachusetts State Public Park, was delayed and stopped for a short duration.

He was scheduled for arraignment on Monday in Plymouth District Court.

