Plymouth man arrested on drunken driving charge in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wareham police arrested a 60-year-old Plymouth man Saturday night after he backed into a parked car, officials said.

An Onset firefighter who spotted a driver back into a parked car and then begin to drive away during the community’s Illumination Night festivities stopped the driver and called several officers to the scene, according to Wareham police.

The driver, Mark Buchanan, 60, who identified himself as a Boston Fire District Chief, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Wareham District Court.

