Plymouth man becomes ‘accidental tourist’ after he joins wrong Facebook group

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — A Plymouth man’s geography mistake when joining a Facebook group made him an “accidental tourist,” landing him a trip to Jersey, a British island off the coast of France.

Joe Hill joined a Facebook group about five years ago, thinking it was about New Jersey. Hill said he realized members were using British slang and he learned that it was a group about businesses on the British Isle of Jersey.

Hill admitted he had never heard of Jersey or knew where it was. In response, a man named Alex Dolan started a GoFundMe page to raise money for plane tickets to bring Hill and his girlfriend Amanda to Jersey.

The couple got an all-expenses paid trip to Jersey, where they had become celebrities overnight. During their eight days on the island, they did interviews and even held meet-and-greets with the locals. They were given a rental car, treated to meals every day and were put up in Dolan’s family’s hotel. The couple said they were overwhelmed with the hospitality of the people on Jersey.

“It’s probably gonna be our best vacation. I don’t know how we’d improve from there,” said Hill.

Hill said he is now working on bringing Dolan to Massachusetts for a vacation of his own.

