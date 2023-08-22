(WHDH) — A Plymouth man is biking across the country to raise money for a good cause.

Jim Forand is riding from Plymouth to California to benefit The Nathan Hale Foundation, which helps troops and their families who are facing hardships.

And he’s off to a great start. Forand covered 153 miles in his first day to end up in Connecticut. He’s now in Pennsylvania and is traveling with a tent to camp out under the stars whenever necessary.

“The veterans are a little overlooked in this country, and the freedoms that we enjoy are because of the veterans, and that’s what propelled me to do this,” he said.

“I think the veterans deserve everything we can possible do for them,” he said.

To donate and learn more visit the GoFundMe page. It has already raised more than $10,000 toward his $15,000 goal.

