Brighton man held without bail in fatal Dorchester shooting

DORCHESTER (WHDH) – A Plymouth man accused of shooting and killing a 34-year-old man in Dorchester late last month was ordered held without bail following his arraignment on a murder charge Monday, officials said.

Derrell Russell, 29, of Brighton, was arrested Friday for his alleged role in the April 28 shooting death of Dwayne Thomas on Hartford Street, according to a spokesman for the Suffolk District Attorney’s office. Prosecutors said investigators tracked Russell’s black Infinity SUV from the scene of the shooting to his home in Brighton.

Russell stood behind a door during his arraignment in Roxbury District Court. He is due back in court June 8.

