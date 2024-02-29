PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two young individuals were placed under arrest after a series of violent attacks this week in Plymouth.

Police said that on Monday, three males drove to a Manomet residence “wiht the intention of assaulting a young man inside.”

According to authorities, the owner of the house, the father of a female inside, left the house to see what was going on. As he approached the group, police allege Brodric Mason, 19, of Plymouth, pulled out a handgun and verbally confronted the father while “wearing a full face ski-mask”.

“The Father, fearing for his life, attempted to wrestle away the gun, and was brutally ‘pistol whipped’ by Mason in the face and head,” police said in a statement.

The victim was left with “significant injury including permanent disfigurement and will require reconstructive surgery”.

On Wednesday, Plymouth Police officers visited Plymouth South High School to question a 17-year-old from Scituate who was believed to be involved in Monday’s incident.

“When it was determined probable cause existed for his arrest, the youth tried to flee,” police said. “He was apprehended by Sergeant Keith Larson and Plymouth South Middle School Resource Officer Travis Eliason. The youth fought with both violently and elbowed Officer Eliason in the face.”

Next, detectives went to a residence in Plymouth where Mason was believed to be located. He was arrested without incident and charged with assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with serious bodily injury, and mayhem.

Mason’s 17-year-old juvenile accomplice was charged with being a delinquent child to wit: accessory after the fact, mayhem, assault and battery with serious bodily injury, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer.

A third suspect, a 12-year-old from Plymouth, may face criminal charges for his involvement.

“There was no disturbance in front of any students while the arrest at Plymouth South took place,” police said. “There was no danger to the Plymouth South school community.”

