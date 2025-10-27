A Plymouth man died in a motorcycle crash in Acushnet on Saturday night.

Around 10:10 p.m., officials responded to the area of 44 Main Street in Acushnet. When they arrived, they found a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle against a residence with significant damage.

Police say the driver, identified as Michah Nason, 27, was found a distance from the bike with life threatening injuries.

Nason was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead Sunday morning.

Police say an initial investigation showed no other cars were involved in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

