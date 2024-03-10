PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth man facing multiple counts of assault to murder and other felony charges after police say he opened fire on several houses following an argument at a downtown bar.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on North Spooner Street around 1:45 a.m. spoke with witnesses who said multiple homes had been hit by gunfire, according to Plymouth police. An investigation determined a bullet went through one home and into the a family room ceiling, multiple bullets hit a second home, and one went through a window.

“Thankfully, none of the many occupants inside were injured,” police wrote in a statement.

Joshua Fitzgerald, 25, of Plymouth, was arrested after it was learned that he had been in argument outside of a downtown bar and then returned to the area and fired at the home where the people he had been in an argument with lived, police said.

Fitzgerald was arrested on his front porch and allegedly dropped a pistol while trying to walk away from police.

He was arrested on four counts of assault to murder while armed, seven counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, threats to commit murder, destruction of property valued above $1,200 and possession of a Class B drug (cocaine).

He is being held on $10,000 cash bail pending his arraignment.

